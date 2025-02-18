This Week: SFMTA Board, Economic Outlook, Bike Camping

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! SFMTA Board Meeting. Muni cutbacks, among other things, are on the agenda. Charging for parking on Sundays and evenings, is not. Come comment. Tuesday/today, February 18, 1 p.m. Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday San Francisco's Economic Outlook. Join SPUR for a presentation by Ted Egan, San Francisco’s Chief Economist, and Alexander Quinn, JLL’s Senior Director of Research for Northern California, to learn the specifics about San Francisco’s economic trends Wednesday, February 19, 8:30-10 a.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday East Bay Bike Camping Workshop. This Bike East Bay class will cover basic skills needed to plan a fun, comfortable, and safe bike camping trip. Thursday, February 20, 4-5 p.m. Wurster Hall: Room 106, 210 Bauer Way, Berkeley.
- Thursday What It Will Take to Fix Oakland's Budget Deficit? Join SPUR for a discussion about how Oakland can fill its budget shortfall. Thursday, February 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Block Community Hub, 1955 Broadway, Suite B, Oakland. This event is sold out, but there's a waitlist.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
