Headlines, February 19

- Julie Kirschbaum to Remain Director of SFMTA (SFChron, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- More on BART Ridership Increase (UnderscoreSF)
- Cyclists Try to Ride Through Valencia Construction Mess (MissionLocal)
- And More Whinging About Parking on Valencia (SFGate, SFStandard)
- S.F. Installs First Speed Camera (UnderscoreSF, SFStandard)
- Can More Booze Help Save Downtown? (SFChron)
- S.F. Streets May Get Dirtier (SFStandard)
- Coit Tower Parking Lot Closure is Armageddon (SFChron)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate)
- Trump Does Oil Company Bidding in California (SFChron)
- Riding the Love Train (Berkeleyside)
- Taking the Bus in Mammoth (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?