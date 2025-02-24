This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Happy Hour, San Jose’s New Leaders

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, February 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Car Free Happy Hour. Have interesting conversations with friendly people who live car-free or car-light. Tuesday, February 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tiger’s Taproom, 308 Jackson Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday Meet San José's Newest Leaders. SPUR and the San José Chamber of Commerce are hosting a panel and meet & greet to welcome San José’s newly-elected members of the City Council and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Wednesday, February 26, 8-9:30 a.m. Student Union Theater, San Jose State, 149-157 S 9th Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday Team SF Guest Bartending Happy Hour. Team SF, the name of the Green Fondo Climate Ride team, will be guest bartending at Jackalope for a happy hour event. All tips will go to Walk San Francisco and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. Wednesday, February 26, 6-9 p.m. Jackalope, 1092 Post Street, S.F.
- Wednesday West Oakland Link: Community Design Update. Join the West Oakland Environmental Impact Project and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to learn about a plan to safely connect the Bay Skyway/Bay Bridge Trail with West Oakland and the Port by creating accessible bike and walking paths. Wednesday, February 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar about bicycling for everyday riding in SF and how to use the Bay Wheels system. Thursday, February 27, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Friday Red Zone Hearing. Daylighting is supposed to be the law now, but apparently SFMTA continues to hold public hearings about whether or not to paint curbs red. Friday, February 28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Join from a computer or call (415) 523-2709 and enter the code 629 657 949# to participate.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.