Headlines, March 4

- Oakland Streets Remain a Deadly Free for All (KTVU)
- What About Speed Bumps? (theFrisc)
- Looming VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
- Merchants Celebrate 'Back to Office' Order (SFStandard)
- Housing Near Tamien Station (EastBayTimes)
- Huge Balboa Reservoir Development to Finally Break Ground (SFChron)
- Vertical Construction Begins at 'People's Park' (Berkeleyside)
- Architecture in the Sunset District (SFGate)
- Opposition to More Shelters/Mental Health Facilities in Districts Most in Need (MissionLocal, SFStandard)
- Remember Folks: Always Look Both Ways, Don't Wear Dark Clothing (SFChron)
- Drugs, Alcohol Involved in Deadly Crash (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Embarcadero Statue Approved (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?