Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 4

7:51 AM PST on March 4, 2025

  • Oakland Streets Remain a Deadly Free for All (KTVU)
  • What About Speed Bumps? (theFrisc)
  • Looming VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
  • Merchants Celebrate 'Back to Office' Order (SFStandard)
  • Housing Near Tamien Station (EastBayTimes)
  • Huge Balboa Reservoir Development to Finally Break Ground (SFChron)
  • Vertical Construction Begins at 'People's Park' (Berkeleyside)
  • Architecture in the Sunset District (SFGate)
  • Opposition to More Shelters/Mental Health Facilities in Districts Most in Need (MissionLocal, SFStandard)
  • Remember Folks: Always Look Both Ways, Don't Wear Dark Clothing (SFChron)
  • Drugs, Alcohol Involved in Deadly Crash (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Embarcadero Statue Approved (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

