Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election

Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, Transport Oakland, Bike East Bay, East Bay Transit Riders Union, and the Transbay Coalition have collaborated to put together two political forums to help Oakland voters make informed decisions in the upcoming special election. The first one is Tuesday/tonight, March 4.

Mayoral forum tonight

The potential future of Oakland is now there to see. Protected bike lane going in on 14th, seen here from Oak Street. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

A coalition of Oakland advocates for safe streets are holding a forum Tuesday/tonight, March 4, starting at 6 p.m., with four of the mayoral candidates. From the events page for the coalition, which includes Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, Transport Oakland, Bike East Bay, East Bay Transit Riders Union, and the Transbay Coalition:

Oakland's Mayoral Special Election on April 15th can significantly impact how Oakland residents and visitors get around. Mayor's ability to lead the city administration & shape city budgets and policy means they can make Oakland a place that is easier for everyone to get around in an affordable, low-carbon, safe and accessible way…or they can continue the status quo. Tune in to learn directly from the candidates vying for your vote about their values, vision, and plans for how Oakland residents and visitors get around.

Readers can register to receive a link to attend the forum virtually.

Nine people are running to replace former mayor Sheng Thao, who was recalled in the November election. Council President Kevin Jenkins is currently serving as Interim Mayor. Of the nine candidates, only Barbara Lee, Loren Taylor, Renia Webb, and Mindy Pechenuk are confirmed to participate in the coalition's forum.

Bios/statements are available on the coalition event page.

District 2 Forum to follow

The estuary channel bike and pedestrian path where it goes under Lake Merritt Blvd. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Seven candidates are vying to replace District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato-Bas, who has moved on to the Alameda Board of Supervisors. The same coalition of safe-streets advocates has a District 2 forum scheduled for Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. Register for a link to attend online.

Of the seven candidates, Charlene Wang, Kanitha Matoury, Harold Lowe, Kenneth Anderson, and Kara Murray-Badal are confirmed to attend this forum. The coalition of safe-and-livable streets groups has statements from the candidates on its event page.

To supplement this information, Streetsblog emailed all the candidates it could track down about a specific and important problem for cyclists in District 2, the now completely blocked bike-and-pedestrian path along the Estuary Channel (see above image). In theory, this is the one car-free/safe-for-all-riders-of-all-ages-and-abilities route between Jack London Square and Lake Merritt/points north. Readers will recall that Fortunato-Bas was ineffectual at keeping this key safety infrastructure available for cyclists.

Two candidates responded to Streetsblog's inquiry about what they would do to restore the path and make it usable again. Their replies are below.

Kanitha Matoury:

Ensuring that the estuary channel path remains safe, accessible, and usable is a priority. The current conditions—both in terms of disrepair and obstruction—are unacceptable, and we need a comprehensive, compassionate, and effective approach to restoring this critical connection for cyclists and pedestrians. If elected, I would prioritize the following actions: Pathway Restoration & Maintenance – I will push for immediate assessments and repairs to restore the estuary path and establish a proactive maintenance plan to prevent future deterioration. Addressing Encampments with Housing Solutions – The presence of encampments in public spaces is a symptom of Oakland’s ongoing housing crisis. I support expanding safe, service-oriented housing options while ensuring that critical infrastructure like bike and pedestrian pathways remain accessible. Traffic Calming & Safety Improvements – Lake Merritt Blvd’s eight-lane design creates a dangerous divide. I would advocate for traffic calming measures, improved crossings, and infrastructure changes to make it safer for all road users. Multi-Agency Collaboration – Given the intersection of transportation, housing, and public safety concerns, I would work with the City, Caltrans, and community organizations to implement a holistic and sustainable solution. Oaklanders deserve safe and reliable transportation options, and I am committed to ensuring that the estuary path is a functional and protected route for all who rely on it.

Charlene Wang:

Oakland has funds available, under the Encampment Resolution Fund, to close the underpass encampment and connect people living there with shelter and services. What's missing is political will. I'll fight to close the encampment and partner with Parks and Recreation to add physical infrastructure like a nighttime gate that prevents its reemergence.

Additional District 2 candidates who still wish to comment should contact Streetsblog/respond to the original email.