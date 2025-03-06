Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 6

8:06 AM PST on March 6, 2025

  • Lawmakers Push for Transit Funding (NBCBayArea)
  • More on SFMTA Bike Plan (SFExaminer)
  • More on Embarcadero Plaza Park (SFGate)
  • More on Trump Wanting to Dismantle Presidio (SFStandard, SFGate)
  • Tech Coming Back to Downtown? (SFChron)
  • Stop the Presses: NIMBYs Don't Want Homeless Shelters (SFChron)
  • Electric Cars Hurt Decarbonization Efforts? (SFChron)
  • S.F. Best Big City for Older Americans? (SFChron)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Red Light (EastBayTimes)
  • Curry's Plan for S.F. Building (SFChron)
  • Biking from SF to LA Powered by Burritos (SFGate)
  • Elon Musk Used Bay Area as Guinea Pig (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Valencia Street

Open Letter: Don’t Bring Back Left Turns on Valencia

SFBike, KidSafe, the Transit Riders, Walk SF, Slow Streets Stewards, Livable City, Sierra Club, Safer 17th, and Friends of Valencia urge the city not to restore dangerous left turns

Christopher White, Sara Johnson, Jodie Medeiros, Robin Pam, Tom Radulovich, Trish Gump, Charles Whitfield, Zach Lipton, Alyssa Cheung, and Peter Belden
March 6, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions

March 5, 2025
Oakland

Oakland Mayoral Debate: Answers on I-980 Removal

Do your research, but for those who missed Tuesday's mayoral debate, here's a little sample of where the candidates stand on an issue near-and-dear to readers

March 5, 2025
Streetsblog USATransit

Four Easy Ways to Fight Back Against Trump’s Transit Attacks Right Now

March 5, 2025
See all posts