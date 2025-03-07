Headlines, March 7

- BART's Pittsburg Center Station to Close for New Fare Gates (SFChron)
- VTA Set to Strike (EastBayTimes)
- Burlingame Grade Sep Project in Jeopardy (DailyJournal)
- Cities Tackle Parking, Traffic Through Curb Management (GovTech)
- San Anselmo Traffic Safety Upgrades (MarinIJ)
- Who's Running for Oakland District 2? (Oaklandside)
- Tree Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron)
- DUI Arrest for Killing Pedestrian (SFStandard)
- Gilman Street Interchange Nears Completion (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area is Done with Teslas (SFChron)
- Tech 'Boom' and the Housing Market (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
