Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 7

8:57 AM PST on March 7, 2025

  • BART's Pittsburg Center Station to Close for New Fare Gates (SFChron)
  • VTA Set to Strike (EastBayTimes)
  • Burlingame Grade Sep Project in Jeopardy (DailyJournal)
  • Cities Tackle Parking, Traffic Through Curb Management (GovTech)
  • San Anselmo Traffic Safety Upgrades (MarinIJ)
  • Who's Running for Oakland District 2? (Oaklandside)
  • Tree Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • DUI Arrest for Killing Pedestrian (SFStandard)
  • Gilman Street Interchange Nears Completion (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area is Done with Teslas (SFChron)
  • Tech 'Boom' and the Housing Market (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Valencia Street

Open Letter: Don’t Bring Back Left Turns on Valencia

SFBike, KidSafe, the Transit Riders, Walk SF, Slow Streets Stewards, Livable City, Sierra Club, Safer 17th, and Friends of Valencia urge the city not to restore dangerous left turns

Christopher White, Sara Johnson, Jodie Medeiros, Robin Pam, Tom Radulovich, Trish Gump, Charles Whitfield, Zach Lipton, Alyssa Cheung, and Peter Belden
March 6, 2025
