This Week: Housing Legislation, Bike Repairs, Night Biking

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday State Housing Legislation Roundup. Join this SPUR panel for a discussion on the State Legislature's continued focus on housing. Wednesday, March 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike Fix Repair Clinic. Does your bike have a flat tire? Does something feel wrong with your bike? Bring it in and the Oakland Library Bike Fix team will help fix it. They do minor repairs and provide tools and some supplies. Wednesday, March 12, 2:30-5 p.m. Oakland MLK Branch Library, 6833 International Boulevard, Oakland.
- Wednesday Night & All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders looking to learn how to ride safely in all conditions. Wednesday, March 12, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Oakland City Council D2 Candidate Forum on Transportation. Tune in to learn directly from the candidates vying for your vote about their values, vision, and plans for how Oakland residents and visitors get around. Thursday, March 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday On-Bike Practice for New Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class will be on-bike, and the majority of the class will be off-street, in a car-free space. There will be an optional, short on-street ride towards the end of the class. Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.