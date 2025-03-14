Headlines, March 14

- New Bill for More, Higher Transit Oriented Development (SFChron)
- Some Muni Lines May Turn Back at Market St. to Save $$ (SFExaminer)
- More Great Highway Political Antics (SFExaminer)
- More on the Great Highway Finally Opening for People (NBCBayArea, BrokeAssStuart)
- Marin Funding Safe Routes to School (MarinIJ)
- Supervisor Sauter Wants More Trash Cans in District 3 (MissionLocal)
- Judge Orders Feds to Rehire Transportation Workers and Others (Politico)
- Stop the Presses: Young People Can't Afford Homes (SFChron)
- Livermore Housing Project (EastBayTimes)
- SFMTA Employee Accused in Welfare Scam (SFChron)
- Commentary: Sausalito Super NIMBYS (SFChron)
