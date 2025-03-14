Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 14

8:16 AM PDT on March 14, 2025

  • New Bill for More, Higher Transit Oriented Development (SFChron)
  • Some Muni Lines May Turn Back at Market St. to Save $$ (SFExaminer)
  • More Great Highway Political Antics (SFExaminer)
  • More on the Great Highway Finally Opening for People (NBCBayArea, BrokeAssStuart)
  • Marin Funding Safe Routes to School (MarinIJ)
  • Supervisor Sauter Wants More Trash Cans in District 3 (MissionLocal)
  • Judge Orders Feds to Rehire Transportation Workers and Others (Politico)
  • Stop the Presses: Young People Can't Afford Homes (SFChron)
  • Livermore Housing Project (EastBayTimes)
  • SFMTA Employee Accused in Welfare Scam (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Sausalito Super NIMBYS (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: Welcome to the War on ‘Woke’ Transportation

March 13, 2025
Caltrain

Couple of Caltrain Updates

If AI's good enough for driverless cars, why not use it to keep trains safe too? Plus Caltrain wants you to take the train to the parade

March 13, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Yonah Freemark Show, Part II

March 13, 2025
See all posts