This Week: Muni Funding Rally, Muni Funding Vote, Resilient City

Here is a list of events this week.

Tuesday . Come rally with advocates before the SFMTA board makes their final decision on Muni's summer service cuts. Tuesday, March 18, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Steps of San Francisco City Hall, One Dr Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.

Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting . The SFMTA Board will consider, among other things, summer service cuts to Muni. Tuesday, March 18, 1 p.m. Room 400, Floor 4, San Francisco City Hall, One Dr Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.

Tuesday SPUR Book Club: The Equitably Resilient City . Authors Zachary Lamb and Lawrence Vale explore how cities can adapt to climate change. Come join this SPUR talk with the authors. Tuesday, March 18, 5:30-6:45 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Thursday . Fine tune your knowledge about the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's work. This training will also prepare you to volunteer at SF Bike events. Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.

Saturday . The Mokelumne Coast-to-Crest Trail overcrossing of Hwy 4 between Brentwood and Antioch opened with a grand celebration in March 2024. Join Bike East Bay on this celebratory ride. Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m. (roll out 10:30 a.m.) -2 p.m. Meet at Antioch BART, 1600 Slatten Ranch Road, Antioch.

Sunday . This S.F. Bicycle Coalition class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome. Sunday, March 23, 1-4 p.m. Bloom Shaboom, Family Connection Center, 2675 San Bruno Ave., S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.