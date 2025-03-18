Headlines, March 18

- VTA Can't Stop Strike (SFGate, SJSpotlight, EastBayTimes)
- Pickleball to Help Fund Muni? (SFChron)
- Palo Alto Dithers on Grade Crossing Separations (SFChron)
- Comparing Santa Cruz Rail Options (SantaCruzLocal)
- Preview of Art Coming to San Francisco's Beach (SFStandard)
- Is 'Work from Home' Ending? (SFStandard)
- Downtown Hopes on Fifth Anniversary of COVID Lockdown (SFExaminer)
- AI Could Drive Real Estate Resurgence (SFExaminer)
- Waymo May Soon go to SFO (SFExaminer)
- More on Anti-Tesla Protests (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Why Give Speeders a Grace Period? (SFChron)
- Commentary: More on Ezra Klein's Commentary on Housing and HSR (SFChron)
