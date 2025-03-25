Headlines, March 25

- BART Crowded on Tuesdays (SFStandard)
- VTA to Provide Uber Vouchers as Strike Continues (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2)
- Installing Guerrilla Bus Benches (SFGate)
- More Graffiti on Great Highway Park (SFChron)
- More on Nude Sculpture Headed for Embarcadero Plaza (SFChron)
- How Many Waymos in SF? (SFExaminer)
- Driver Kills Man in San Jose (EastBayTimes, SFChron)
- Closing of Safeway and History of the Fillmore (SFChron)
- San Rafael to Get Bike and Ped Upgrades (MarinIJ)
- Caltrans Actively Harming Local Businesses, Community Plans (SFExaminer)
- Results of Free E-Bikes in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Can Mayor Lurie Deliver? (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?