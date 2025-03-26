Headlines, March 26

- Latest on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
- AC Transit Head Paid Half-Million for Doing Nothing? (Berkeleyside)
- Congestion Pricing in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
- Oakland Fails to Issue Bonds for Street Improvements (SFChron)
- Bay Area's Deadliest Local Roads (EastBayTimes)
- More on Great Highway Park Vandalism (SFGate)
- Homeless to be Moved out of Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
- Reviving Civic Center Plan (SFExaminer)
- Widening of 101 in Marin Causes More Traffic (MarinIJ)
- Marin Keeping Kids Safe from E-Bikes? (SFChron)
- Letters: Engardio Does Not Deserve to Recalled (SFChron)
- Commentary: Keep Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Open for Everyone (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?