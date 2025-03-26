Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 26

8:21 AM PDT on March 26, 2025

  • Latest on VTA Strike (EastBayTimes)
  • AC Transit Head Paid Half-Million for Doing Nothing? (Berkeleyside)
  • Congestion Pricing in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
  • Oakland Fails to Issue Bonds for Street Improvements (SFChron)
  • Bay Area's Deadliest Local Roads (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Great Highway Park Vandalism (SFGate)
  • Homeless to be Moved out of Lake Merritt (Oaklandside)
  • Reviving Civic Center Plan (SFExaminer)
  • Widening of 101 in Marin Causes More Traffic (MarinIJ)
  • Marin Keeping Kids Safe from E-Bikes? (SFChron)
  • Letters: Engardio Does Not Deserve to Recalled (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Keep Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Open for Everyone (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Panhandle

Call to Action: Urge SFMTA to Build Oak Street Protected Bike Lane Already

Fell, along the Panhandle, got a westbound parking-protected bike lane in 2020. Putting an eastbound protected lane on Oak is a no-brainer. Why is it taking so long?

March 26, 2025
Survey: Americans Still Want Police To Cut Traffic Stops That Don’t Make Anyone Safer

March 25, 2025
Great Highway

Volunteers Repaint and Repair Mural as Progress Continues on Converting Great Highway

Advocate/volunteers erase graffiti as the project to remake San Francisco's oceanfront moves steadily forward

March 25, 2025
Sacramento Council Votes on Quick Build Program Tonight – Tuesday

March 25, 2025
