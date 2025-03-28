Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 28

8:05 AM PDT on March 28, 2025

  • BART Stations and Biggest Ridership Declines Since Pandemic (SFChron)
  • VTA Bus Service Returns (EastBayTimes)
  • Funds for Aging BART Fare Gates (DailyJournal)
  • More Study Wanted on Pod Car Con (MercNews)
  • More on Oak Street Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • Supes Want Help with Muni Shortfall (KALW)
  • Sausalito to Hold Hearings on Bridgeway Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
  • Oakland's Broken Parking Meters (SFChron)
  • Punching Holes in CEQA (SFChron)
  • More on Ezra Klein, CEQA, and High-Speed Rail (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.'s Ambitious High-Rise Proposals (SFGate)
  • Commentary: The Case for Reduced Demand (Governing)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

