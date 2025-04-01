Headlines, April 1

- Muni's Recovery (SFChron, SFExaminer, CBSNews)
- SMART Designing San Rafael Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- VTA Service Resumes, Copper Theft Blamed for Some Delays (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- A Taste of Life Without Transit in the Bay Area (NYTimes)
- HSR (or lack of) in America (NYTimes)
- Bay Area's Endless Traffic (SFChron)
- S.F. Businesses Want to Reopen Market Street to Cars (SFChron)
- More on Bridgeway in Sausalito (NBCBayArea)
- New Night Market for Valencia Street (SFChron)
- 'Elon is Poison'/Anti Tesla Demonstration (SFChron)
- Letters: Reopening Market Street Won't Help Merchants (SFChron)
- Commentary: Build a BART Station for San Antonio (SFChron)
