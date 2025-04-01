Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 1

7:59 AM PDT on April 1, 2025

  • Muni's Recovery (SFChron, SFExaminer, CBSNews)
  • SMART Designing San Rafael Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • VTA Service Resumes, Copper Theft Blamed for Some Delays (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • A Taste of Life Without Transit in the Bay Area (NYTimes)
  • HSR (or lack of) in America (NYTimes)
  • Bay Area's Endless Traffic (SFChron)
  • S.F. Businesses Want to Reopen Market Street to Cars (SFChron)
  • More on Bridgeway in Sausalito (NBCBayArea)
  • New Night Market for Valencia Street (SFChron)
  • 'Elon is Poison'/Anti Tesla Demonstration (SFChron)
  • Letters: Reopening Market Street Won't Help Merchants (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Build a BART Station for San Antonio (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

