This Week: Oak Street Vote, Happy Hour, Rebuilding the Tenderloin

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday/today! SFMTA Board Meeting. The SFMTA will consider, among other things, building a parking-protected bike lane on Oak Street. Tuesday/today, April 1, 1 p.m. Room 400, 4th floor, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday Car-Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or car-free curious, come out and have interesting conversations with friendly people. Wednesday, April 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Freehouse, 2700 Bancroft Way, Berkeley.
- Thursday Rebuilding the Tenderloin. Join Randy Shaw, Executive Director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, and Katie Conry, Director of the Tenderloin Museum, for a SPUR talk about the future of the district. Thursday, April 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, April 4, 8-9 a.m. Ikon Coffee, 1302 22nd Street, S.F.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
