Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 2

8:24 AM PDT on April 2, 2025

  • Cell Service in Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFChron)
  • More on Muni Recovery (SFGate, KALW)
  • More on BART Fare Gate Upgrade Grant (EastBayTimes)
  • Trump Targeting Green Transportation (Grist)
  • The Reality of Hydrogen as Railway Fuel (Stocktonia)
  • Berkeley Also Punts Daylighting (Berkeleyside)
  • Chicanery from Anti-Great Highway Park/Recall Engardio Crowd (SFPublicPress)
  • More on Sausalito City Council Chucking Safety on Bridgeway (MarinIJ)
  • Light Show for Civic Center's Fulton Plaza (SFStandard)
  • More on 16th Street Plaza Cleanup (MissionLocal)
  • Letters: Proposed San Antonio BART Station Bad? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The Dems Must Save Transit (SFChron)

