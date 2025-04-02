Headlines, April 2

- Cell Service in Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFChron)
- More on Muni Recovery (SFGate, KALW)
- More on BART Fare Gate Upgrade Grant (EastBayTimes)
- Trump Targeting Green Transportation (Grist)
- The Reality of Hydrogen as Railway Fuel (Stocktonia)
- Berkeley Also Punts Daylighting (Berkeleyside)
- Chicanery from Anti-Great Highway Park/Recall Engardio Crowd (SFPublicPress)
- More on Sausalito City Council Chucking Safety on Bridgeway (MarinIJ)
- Light Show for Civic Center's Fulton Plaza (SFStandard)
- More on 16th Street Plaza Cleanup (MissionLocal)
- Letters: Proposed San Antonio BART Station Bad? (SFChron)
- Commentary: The Dems Must Save Transit (SFChron)
