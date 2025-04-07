Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 7

8:07 AM PDT on April 7, 2025

  • Caltrain Ridership Up Again (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
  • Great Highway Park Made Traffic Worse on 'One Tuesday'? (SFStandard)
  • More on Oak Street Bike Lane (Axios)
  • Stop the Presses: NIMBYs Upset by Lurie's Housing Plan (SFStandard)
  • Jackson Square is Thriving (SFChron)
  • S.F. May Cut Public Toilets (SFStandard)
  • Downtown Recovery and Getting Young People Drunk (MissionLocal)
  • Drunk Driver Runs Over Child (SFGate)
  • But Marin Struggles to Regulate E-Bikes (SFChron)
  • Flying Cars Again (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Connie Chan Still Wants Cars on Ocean Beach Park (RichmondReview)

