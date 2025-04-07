Headlines, April 7

- Caltrain Ridership Up Again (EastBayTimes)
- More on Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocal)
- Great Highway Park Made Traffic Worse on 'One Tuesday'? (SFStandard)
- More on Oak Street Bike Lane (Axios)
- Stop the Presses: NIMBYs Upset by Lurie's Housing Plan (SFStandard)
- Jackson Square is Thriving (SFChron)
- S.F. May Cut Public Toilets (SFStandard)
- Downtown Recovery and Getting Young People Drunk (MissionLocal)
- Drunk Driver Runs Over Child (SFGate)
- But Marin Struggles to Regulate E-Bikes (SFChron)
- Flying Cars Again (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Connie Chan Still Wants Cars on Ocean Beach Park (RichmondReview)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?