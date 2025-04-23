Call to Action: ‘Muni Now, Muni Forever’ Campaign Needs Your Help

Transit advocates have launched a campaign to push legislators to fund San Francisco's buses and trains. Here's their statement:

SFMTA is facing a significant budget deficit of up to $322 million by 2026. This shortfall is largely due to reduced performance of the city’s general fund and the expiration of federal pandemic aid, which together accounted for nearly half of the agency’s operational budget in FY 23-24. Quick, reliable public transportation is critical for working people and has many benefits to the region’s economy, including small businesses and workers. However, the city’s current response to the deficit has been to balance the budget by implementing service cuts that hurt public transit riders and the system as a whole. SFMTA has already announced several cuts which will be implemented this summer, and even more service cuts (of up to 30% of Muni service) may come next year if the deficit isn't addressed. The City must quickly find a solution to SFMTA’s deficit that does not cut service or hurt San Franciscans. Join us in urging our leaders to do what they can to fully fund Muni.

Photo: Transit Riders

Because it takes a lot to deliver the world-class transit service we need, the Muni Now Muni Forever campaign is aiming focus on multiple targets:

The CA State Legislature - San Francisco’s legislators have already signed onto a $2 billion state budget request for statewide transit funding. We need them to push their colleagues to sign on too. This funding is absolutely necessary to fill the gap between now and when additional funding sources can kick in, and right now it’s not clear whether the budget request will go through.

The SFMTA Board - Given the severity of the budget deficit, the SFMTA has already begun its 2026-2028 budget process 6 months early. We need to urge them not to compromise on transit, non-car transportation modes, or street safety, and to create an aspirational vision that will give voters a clear reason to support public transit at the ballot.

Mayor Daniel Lurie - As the mayor begins working on the details for next year’s local transit funding measure, it is crucial that he incorporates the perspectives of transit riders like you in the planning process. Right now, it is unclear what his plan is for funding Muni, so join us in telling him that he should not be making plans about transit without riders.

Be sure to fill out the Action Network template and add your voice to the effort.