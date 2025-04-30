Headlines, April 30

- New Bay Wheels Locations (Oaklandside)
- Are Transit Cops Goofing Off? (SFStandard)
- More on Gilman Interchange (SFGate)
- New Manager's Approach to High Speed Rail (NewsTimes/AP)
- Crime and Disarray at 16th and Mission (MissionLocal)
- S.F. to Buy Building to Consolidate its Workforce (SFChron)
- Mission Homes Could Get Historical Designation (SFExaminer)
- How Many Years Before Office Real Estate Recovers? (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Curbside Chargers (LocalNewsMatters)
- Santa Monica May Allow Open-Drinks on Pedestrian Promenade (SFGate)
- How Tariffs will Hit Popular Bay Area Products, Including Bicycles (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
