Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 30

7:40 AM PDT on April 30, 2025

  • New Bay Wheels Locations (Oaklandside)
  • Are Transit Cops Goofing Off? (SFStandard)
  • More on Gilman Interchange (SFGate)
  • New Manager's Approach to High Speed Rail (NewsTimes/AP)
  • Crime and Disarray at 16th and Mission (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. to Buy Building to Consolidate its Workforce (SFChron)
  • Mission Homes Could Get Historical Designation (SFExaminer)
  • How Many Years Before Office Real Estate Recovers? (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Curbside Chargers (LocalNewsMatters)
  • Santa Monica May Allow Open-Drinks on Pedestrian Promenade (SFGate)
  • How Tariffs will Hit Popular Bay Area Products, Including Bicycles (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Freeways

Breaking: House Moves to Rescind $3.1B for Reconnecting Communities Divided by Highways

The House Transportation Committee wants to slash funding for one of America's most critical equity-focused grant programs — unless advocates speak out and get them to reverse course.

April 30, 2025
Highway Boondoggles

Highway Shakedown: How Local Road Users Are Subsidizing State Highway Investments

States across America are breaking the "user-pay" promise. A new report argues it's time to change that.

Adie Tomer and Ben Swedberg
April 30, 2025
Amtrak

Op-Ed: What Amtrak Privatization Advocates Miss

Americans overwhelmingly want modern passenger trains operating on a system that connects cities efficiently, reliably, and faster than a car. This writer argues that privatizing Amtrak won't get us there.

Edward D’Amato
April 30, 2025
Freeway Widenings

Legislation Moves in Assembly to Loosen Environmental Regulations on Proposed Widening of SR 37

In 2023, the state passed a law to make it easier to build water and clean energy projects. Now some Assemblymembers want it to apply to a highway widening through environmentally sensitive marsh land.

April 30, 2025
