Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 6

7:31 AM PDT on May 6, 2025

  • New Fare Gates at Berkeley BART Stations (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Geeks Out with Star Wars Train (SFGate)
  • S.F. Healthiest City, Most Walkable (NBCBayArea)
  • Why Does Bayview-Hunters Point Have so Few Street Trees? (MissionLocal)
  • Albion Street and the 16th Street Crackdown (MissionLocal)
  • The Valencia Street Art Wall (MissionLocal)
  • Housing Growth in Downtown and SoMa (SFChron)
  • House Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
  • Trump Slump Hits California (SFStandard)
  • More on Trump's Plan to Reopen Alcatraz (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • Letters: For Recovery, S.F. Should Focus on Small Businesses (SFChron)
  • Commentary: I Don't Like What's Replacing Downtown S.F. Retail (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

