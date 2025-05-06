Headlines, May 6

- New Fare Gates at Berkeley BART Stations (Berkeleyside)
- BART Geeks Out with Star Wars Train (SFGate)
- S.F. Healthiest City, Most Walkable (NBCBayArea)
- Why Does Bayview-Hunters Point Have so Few Street Trees? (MissionLocal)
- Albion Street and the 16th Street Crackdown (MissionLocal)
- The Valencia Street Art Wall (MissionLocal)
- Housing Growth in Downtown and SoMa (SFChron)
- House Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
- Trump Slump Hits California (SFStandard)
- More on Trump's Plan to Reopen Alcatraz (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- Letters: For Recovery, S.F. Should Focus on Small Businesses (SFChron)
- Commentary: I Don't Like What's Replacing Downtown S.F. Retail (SFGate)
