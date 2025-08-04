This Week: Bikes on BART, Oakland Ballers, Camp Caltrain

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m. Link here to attend the meeting.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Night at the Oakland Ballers. Join Bike East Bay for the Ballers game. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Raimondi Park, 1800 Wood Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday Camp Caltrain. This kids-friendly event will feature the South Bay Historical Railroad Society’s model railroad, free shaved ice from Kona Ice, arts, crafts, facepainting, and complimentary swag. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Clara Station, 1001 Railroad Ave, Santa Clara.
- Thursday Final Vote on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane. The Bay Conservation and Development Commission members will vote whether or not to maintain bike access on the bridge. Come make yourself heard. Thursday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 1st Floor Yerba Buena Room, Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street, S.F. Or join virtually.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Aug. 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Permitting Transit. The transit permitting process has become defined by opaque, rigid, and often excessive procedures. Join SPUR for a discussion. Friday, Aug. 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday BMAGIC Bike It Forward Giveaway. Come volunteer at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's end-of-summer bike giveaway with BMAGIC – a network of nonprofits that support community members in Bayview-Hunters Point. Saturday, Aug. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St at Cargo Way, S.F.
