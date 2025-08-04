Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 4

8:07 AM PDT on August 4, 2025

  • Speed Cameras to Start Issuing Fines (SFChron, SFStandard, KRON4)
  • Bill Would Fund More Transit Ambassadors (SmartUnion)
  • USDOT Pulls Plug on Baltimore Maglev (Newsweek)
  • Marin Approve Funding to Expand SMART, Local Bus Connections (MarinIJ)
  • Contracts to Convert 101 Shoulder to Bus Lane (MarinIJ)
  • More on Muni's Psychedelic Bus Livery (KRON4)
  • Dangers of Electric Scooters (USAToday)
  • More on Street Closures for Outside Lands (KQED)
  • Denver International Airport is Bigger than San Francisco? (ColoradoSun)
  • Commentary: Create Another Transit Board/Agency for Funding Measure? (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: Engardio Recall is About 'Sunset Dunes' as Symbol (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Trump's Opposition to HSR Could Get it Built (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

