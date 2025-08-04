Headlines, August 4

SFStandard, KRON4) Speed Cameras to Start Issuing Fines ( SFChron

Bill Would Fund More Transit Ambassadors ( SmartUnion

USDOT Pulls Plug on Baltimore Maglev ( Newsweek

Marin Approve Funding to Expand SMART, Local Bus Connections ( MarinIJ

Contracts to Convert 101 Shoulder to Bus Lane ( MarinIJ

More on Muni's Psychedelic Bus Livery ( KRON4

Dangers of Electric Scooters ( USAToday

More on Street Closures for Outside Lands ( KQED

Denver International Airport is Bigger than San Francisco? ( ColoradoSun

Commentary: Create Another Transit Board/Agency for Funding Measure? ( DailyJournal

Commentary: Engardio Recall is About 'Sunset Dunes' as Symbol ( SFChron

Commentary: Trump's Opposition to HSR Could Get it Built ( EastBayTimes

