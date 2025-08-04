Headlines, August 4

- Speed Cameras to Start Issuing Fines (SFChron, SFStandard, KRON4)
- Bill Would Fund More Transit Ambassadors (SmartUnion)
- USDOT Pulls Plug on Baltimore Maglev (Newsweek)
- Marin Approve Funding to Expand SMART, Local Bus Connections (MarinIJ)
- Contracts to Convert 101 Shoulder to Bus Lane (MarinIJ)
- More on Muni's Psychedelic Bus Livery (KRON4)
- Dangers of Electric Scooters (USAToday)
- More on Street Closures for Outside Lands (KQED)
- Denver International Airport is Bigger than San Francisco? (ColoradoSun)
- Commentary: Create Another Transit Board/Agency for Funding Measure? (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Engardio Recall is About 'Sunset Dunes' as Symbol (SFChron)
- Commentary: Trump's Opposition to HSR Could Get it Built (EastBayTimes)
