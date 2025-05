Starting May 6, Roger Rudick, editor of Streetsblog San Francisco, is taking a week and change for a little R&R. Streetsblog S.F. will continue to carry headlines and syndicated stories from Streetsblog California, USA, and other editions.

Now would be a great time to submit that Op-Ed you always wanted to write. Reach out to Damien Newton (thedaymen@gmail.com), Executive Director, the California Streets Initiative.