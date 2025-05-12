Headlines, May 12

- Planning for Transit Funding Measure Continues (KQED)
- More on BART's Meltdown/Computer Issues (ABC7, Berkeleyside, SFChron)
- Marin Transit to Test Electric Shuttle Vans (MarinIJ)
- Driver Kills Menlo-Atherton High School Coach Who Was Biking to Work (SFGate, SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Hayward (SFChron)
- Housing Proposal that Could Change S.F. (SFExaminer)
- Woodside Housing Blocked Again? (SFChron)
- More on 16th Street Plaza Crackdown (MissionLocal)
- Berkeley Homeless Encampment (SFChron)
- Update on SFMTA Trial (MissionLocal)
- At War with S.F. Parks Over a Swing? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Democrats Embracing 'Abundance'/Want to Build HSR? (SFChron)
