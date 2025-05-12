Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 12

4:22 AM PDT on May 12, 2025

  • Planning for Transit Funding Measure Continues (KQED)
  • More on BART's Meltdown/Computer Issues (ABC7, Berkeleyside, SFChron)
  • Marin Transit to Test Electric Shuttle Vans (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Kills Menlo-Atherton High School Coach Who Was Biking to Work (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Hayward (SFChron)
  • Housing Proposal that Could Change S.F. (SFExaminer)
  • Woodside Housing Blocked Again? (SFChron)
  • More on 16th Street Plaza Crackdown (MissionLocal)
  • Berkeley Homeless Encampment (SFChron)
  • Update on SFMTA Trial (MissionLocal)
  • At War with S.F. Parks Over a Swing? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Democrats Embracing 'Abundance'/Want to Build HSR? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

