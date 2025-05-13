Call to Action: It’s Time to Finish Valencia’s Protected Bike Lanes

It took years of advocacy, but there are now parking-protected bike lanes on Valencia from Market to 23rd, and from Cesar Chavez to Duncan. However, that still leaves the four blocks from 23rd to Cesar Chavez, which have conventional, striped lanes that wedge cyclists between parked cars and moving traffic.

Advocate Luke Bornheimer of Streets Forward has started a campaign to finish Valencia's protected lanes. From his Action Network letter and petition:

It's time for Valencia Street to have curbside protected bikeways for the entire length of the street. Curbside protected bikeways will make Valencia safer for all people, decrease car traffic, demand for car parking, noise, air pollution, roadway crashes, and climate emissions while increasing revenue for local businesses and quality of life for people who live on or near Valencia Street. SFMTA even has a full design for Valencia between 23rd and Cesar Chavez Streets that went through exhaustive process and public outreach in 2019 and 2020 that can be slightly modified and improved and implemented immediately using "quick-build" materials (e.g. plastic posts, speed bumps, and paint).

Bornheimer is absolutely right. It's a shame SFMTA didn't just build the aforementioned plan it had in 2020, which included this last section. It's way past time for SFMTA to get this finished. Be sure to sign the letter.