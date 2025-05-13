Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 13

5:41 AM PDT on May 13, 2025

  • BART Shutdown Highlights Fragility of Bay Area Transit (CBSNews)
  • Where's the Report on BART San Jose Extension? (EastBayTimes)
  • Q&A With SF Bay Ferry Director (KRON4)
  • More on Bay Area Transit Revenue Measure (Politico)
  • Shuttle Costs Up, Ridership Down (DailyJournal)
  • Update on Valencia's New Bike Lanes (Axios)
  • Can Cities and States Still Lead in the Fight Against Global Warming? (YaleClimateConnections)
  • Newsom Asks California Cities to Ban Encampments (SFExaminer)
  • Celebrating Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Crime Down in All But Two S.F. Neighborhoods (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How to Completely Miss the Point of TOD (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Call to Action: It’s Time to Finish Valencia’s Protected Bike Lanes

Valencia finally has its protected bike lanes... mostly. It's time to finish the job.

May 13, 2025
Check out Seattle’s New Subway!*

May 12, 2025
Opinion: What Was Amtrak Thinking With These Layoffs?

May 12, 2025
