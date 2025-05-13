Headlines, May 13

- BART Shutdown Highlights Fragility of Bay Area Transit (CBSNews)
- Where's the Report on BART San Jose Extension? (EastBayTimes)
- Q&A With SF Bay Ferry Director (KRON4)
- More on Bay Area Transit Revenue Measure (Politico)
- Shuttle Costs Up, Ridership Down (DailyJournal)
- Update on Valencia's New Bike Lanes (Axios)
- Can Cities and States Still Lead in the Fight Against Global Warming? (YaleClimateConnections)
- Newsom Asks California Cities to Ban Encampments (SFExaminer)
- Celebrating Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Crime Down in All But Two S.F. Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Commentary: How to Completely Miss the Point of TOD (MarinIJ)
