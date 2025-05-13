Headlines, May 13

BART Shutdown Highlights Fragility of Bay Area Transit ( CBSNews

Where's the Report on BART San Jose Extension? ( EastBayTimes

Q&A With SF Bay Ferry Director ( KRON4

More on Bay Area Transit Revenue Measure ( Politico

Shuttle Costs Up, Ridership Down ( DailyJournal

Update on Valencia's New Bike Lanes ( Axios

Can Cities and States Still Lead in the Fight Against Global Warming? ( YaleClimateConnections

Newsom Asks California Cities to Ban Encampments ( SFExaminer

Celebrating Oakland ( Oaklandside

Crime Down in All But Two S.F. Neighborhoods ( SFChron

Commentary: How to Completely Miss the Point of TOD ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?