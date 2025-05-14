Headlines, May 14

BART's Economic/Development Impact ( RailwayAge

A Zoox and an E-Bike Cyclist Crash ( SFChron

SFStandard) Head of 'Recall Engardio' Campaign Resigns ( SFChron

S.F.’s Planning Director Stepping Down ( SFChron

Improving Communities with Slow Streets ( CalBike

Fate of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane ( KQED

Is the Intersection of University and San Pablo Avenues Coming Back? ( Berkeleyside

Drivers Pissed at Fines for Breaking Laws/Parking Illegally ( SFStandard

Driver Actually Arrested for Hitting a Pedestrian in South S.F. ( EastBayTimes

Kezar Stadium Soccer Battle ( SFChron

More Housing Coming to the Presidio ( SFChron

Commentary: ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution ( SFExaminer

