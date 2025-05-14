Headlines, May 14

- BART's Economic/Development Impact (RailwayAge)
- A Zoox and an E-Bike Cyclist Crash (SFChron)
- Head of 'Recall Engardio' Campaign Resigns (SFChron, SFStandard)
- S.F.’s Planning Director Stepping Down (SFChron)
- Improving Communities with Slow Streets (CalBike)
- Fate of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane (KQED)
- Is the Intersection of University and San Pablo Avenues Coming Back? (Berkeleyside)
- Drivers Pissed at Fines for Breaking Laws/Parking Illegally (SFStandard)
- Driver Actually Arrested for Hitting a Pedestrian in South S.F. (EastBayTimes)
- Kezar Stadium Soccer Battle (SFChron)
- More Housing Coming to the Presidio (SFChron)
- Commentary: ADUs as Affordable Housing Solution (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?