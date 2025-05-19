Headlines, May 19

- Questioning Results of Fare-Beater Crackdown (Oaklandside)
- Bay to Breakers Street Party (SFStandard)
- More on Valencia Street (CBSLocal)
- San Francisco Backsliding in Shift Away from Cars (theFrisc)
- More on Oakland's Plan for Grand (Oaklandside)
- Uber and Greenhouse Gas Emissions (SFExaminer)
- Pop Up Park in Cole Valley (SFStandard)
- More on SFMTA Trial (MissionLocal)
- SFPD Police Officer Arrested for DUI (EastBayTimes)
- Map of Immigrant Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Is this Van Ness Building Cursed? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Bad Laws and Whiny Neighbors (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?