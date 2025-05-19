This Week: Safe Streets Rally, Balancing S.F.’s Budget, Ride of Silence

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Safe Streets Rally. 42 people were killed in traffic crashes in San Francisco in 2024: the deadliest year in a decade. Meanwhile, the City’s Vision Zero policy has expired and it has no plan for what agencies will do to make our streets safe. Join Walk San Francisco and demand the city act. Monday/today, May 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Balancing San Francisco's Budget. Join SPUR and learn how San Francisco’s budget works, including the difference between departments that are supported by the general fund and enterprise departments. Tuesday, May 20, 5:30-7 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Ride of Silence. Join fellow cyclists and remember victims of traffic violence. Wednesday, May 21, 6 p.m. meet up, 7 p.m. roll out. Register on EventBrite. Ride starts at Gashaw Clark's Ghost Bike at 3rd Street & Mission Bay Blvd., S.F.
- Wednesday Bike Share 101 Workshop & Group Ride. Learn about Bay Wheels bike share, its reduced-rate program, and essential safety tips and need-to-knows for getting around the city by bike. Wednesday, May 21, 6-8 p.m. Oakland Public Library (Main Branch), 125 14th Street, Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, May 23, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F
- Sunday Bike Month Wrap Party. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition at Standard Deviant Brewing’s upcoming new location at Pier 70. Sunday, May 25, 2-6 p.m. Standard Deviant at Pier 70, 1070 Maryland Street, S.F.
