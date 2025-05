This Week: Safe Streets Rally, Balancing S.F.’s Budget, Ride of Silence

/today! Safe Streets Rally . 42 people were killed in traffic crashes in San Francisco in 2024: the deadliest year in a decade. Meanwhile, the City’s Vision Zero policy has expired and it has no plan for what agencies will do to make our streets safe. Join Walk San Francisco and demand the city act. Monday/today, May 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m. San Francisco City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, S.F.