Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 23

8:10 AM PDT on May 23, 2025

  • Bay Area Workers Returning to Office, but Fewer by Transit (SFChron)
  • Update on BART Fire Damage/Green Line Suspension (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Needs 2026 Funding Measure (theFrisc)
  • Muni Train Control Upgrade Project (MassTransit)
  • SMART Seeks Revenue (MarinIJ)
  • More on Senate Killing California's EV Mandate (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Botched E-Bike Voucher Program (EastBayTimes)
  • Rebecca Kaplan Leaves Oakland City Hall (Oaklandside)
  • Most San Francisco Workers Don't Live in the City (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Trial: Parking Control Officer Drives Illegally to get Doughnut (MissionLocal)
  • Bars to BART, More on Big Movie Shoot in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Engardio Recall and Sunset Dunes Park (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Monday, May 26. May everyone have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

