Headlines, May 23

- Bay Area Workers Returning to Office, but Fewer by Transit (SFChron)
- Update on BART Fire Damage/Green Line Suspension (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Needs 2026 Funding Measure (theFrisc)
- Muni Train Control Upgrade Project (MassTransit)
- SMART Seeks Revenue (MarinIJ)
- More on Senate Killing California's EV Mandate (EastBayTimes)
- More on Botched E-Bike Voucher Program (EastBayTimes)
- Rebecca Kaplan Leaves Oakland City Hall (Oaklandside)
- Most San Francisco Workers Don't Live in the City (SFChron)
- SFMTA Trial: Parking Control Officer Drives Illegally to get Doughnut (MissionLocal)
- Bars to BART, More on Big Movie Shoot in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Commentary: Engardio Recall and Sunset Dunes Park (SFChron)
