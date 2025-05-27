Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 27

7:25 AM PDT on May 27, 2025

  • All BART Lines Restored a Week After Fire (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • More on State Budget Cuts to Transit (SFChron)
  • San Francisco's Budget Cuts (MissionLocal)
  • San Mateo Split on Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
  • Car-Free Hayes Valley? (SFStandard)
  • Advocates Want More Done About S.F.'s Deadly Streets (KQED)
  • Driver Hits Mother and Child in Outer Richmond (SFChron)
  • Mountain View Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
  • More on Peskin and Engardio Recall Petition (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
  • Davis's Love Affair with the Bicycle (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Yeah, No. Still not Interested in Commuting to Office Blocks (SFGate)
  • Commentary: CEQA Law is Out of Control (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Oakland Crews Remove Speed Bumps, Eliminate Sideshow Deterrent

It's another case of a 'cash-strapped' city removing citizen-installed safety features. Advocates want to know who gave the order

May 27, 2025
This Week: E-Bikes, Malls to Mixed Use, Slow Streets

May 27, 2025
StreetSmart7: Sam Speroni and Automobile Debt

May 23, 2025
Headlines, May 23

May 23, 2025
Revealed: MTC Canceled Bridge Bike Lane Meetings Because Staff Findings Showed it Should Stay Open

Thanks to a public records request from Bike East Bay, we now know why two public hearings were cancelled at the last minute

Roger Rudick and Bike East Bay
May 22, 2025
