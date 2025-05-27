Headlines, May 27

- All BART Lines Restored a Week After Fire (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on State Budget Cuts to Transit (SFChron)
- San Francisco's Budget Cuts (MissionLocal)
- San Mateo Split on Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
- Car-Free Hayes Valley? (SFStandard)
- Advocates Want More Done About S.F.'s Deadly Streets (KQED)
- Driver Hits Mother and Child in Outer Richmond (SFChron)
- Mountain View Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- More on Peskin and Engardio Recall Petition (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- Davis's Love Affair with the Bicycle (SFGate)
- Commentary: Yeah, No. Still not Interested in Commuting to Office Blocks (SFGate)
- Commentary: CEQA Law is Out of Control (SFChron)
