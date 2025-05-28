Headlines, May 28

- Sunset Dunes Review (NYTimes)
- More on Oakland Removing Speed Bumps (SFChron)
- S.F. Budgets for Federal Cuts (MissionLocal)
- ADUs as Condos? (SFChron)
- Will Upzoning Make Housing More Affordable? (SFExaminer)
- Sausalito Scraps Affordable Housing Mandate (MarinIJ)
- Marin Continues Crackdown on E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
- Feedback Sought on Climate Action Plan (KALW)
- Prettiest Poppies are in the Cracks (SFStandard)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign (SFGate, CBSLocal)
- Commentary: Downtown SF isn't the Only Place With Problems, Plus an Old Train in Mill Valley (SFChron)
- Commentary: Democrats Dance with Big Petroleum (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?