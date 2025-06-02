Headlines, June 2

- Newsom Budget Could Screw Transit (KQED)
- Mayor Lurie's Position in the Engardio Recall (SFChron)
- Police Traffic Safety Enforcement Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFChron)
- Map of San Francisco Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes)
- Was it the Car or the Driver? (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Man in Wheelchair (SFGate)
- Driver Who Killed Pedestrian in SoMa Charged with DUI (SFChron)
- Police Chases in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- SMART Extension to Windsor Opens (SFChron)
- Letters: Let NIMBYs Block It, Vote 'No' on Recalling Engardio (SFChron)
- Commentary: Build Tiburon Boulevard Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
