Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 2

7:45 AM PDT on June 2, 2025

  • Newsom Budget Could Screw Transit (KQED)
  • Mayor Lurie's Position in the Engardio Recall (SFChron)
  • Police Traffic Safety Enforcement Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels (SFChron)
  • Map of San Francisco Speed Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • Was it the Car or the Driver? (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Man in Wheelchair (SFGate)
  • Driver Who Killed Pedestrian in SoMa Charged with DUI (SFChron)
  • Police Chases in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • SMART Extension to Windsor Opens (SFChron)
  • Letters: Let NIMBYs Block It, Vote 'No' on Recalling Engardio (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Build Tiburon Boulevard Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Commentary: Illinois’ Transit Funding Flop Should Be Cautionary Tale for CA

June 2, 2025
Richmond

Richmond to Formalize Citizen Bus Benches

Will the city of Richmond show how to stop bad actors in city bureaucracies from destroying transit and Vision Zero installations?

June 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

One Structural Change Could Shift Everything About How Transportation Works in America

June 1, 2025
Sunset

Recall Effort for Supervisor Engardio Qualifies for Ballot

He's only got one more year on his term, but in September District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio will face a recall vote because of a minority of people still pissed off about Sunset Dunes

May 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 30

May 30, 2025
