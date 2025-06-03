Headlines, June 3

- Transit Agencies Roll Out 'Customer Experience' Programs (MassTransit)
- More on Community Built Bus Benches (RichmondStandard)
- Waymos Learning to Drive Like Assholes (SFChron)
- More on Return to Office Mandates (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Parks Alliance Winding Down (SFStandard)
- S.F.'s Most Beautiful Buildings (SFStandard)
- RSR Bridge Still Falling Apart (EastBayTimes)
- Uber 'Invents' the Bus (Grist)
- Family of Oakland Man Killed by Driver Speaks Out (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Hits and Kills Stanford Student/Cyclist (PaloAltoPost)
- How Mill Valley Forces Everyone to Pay for Car Storage (MarinIJ)
- Ship-Building Past of Hunter's Point (SFExaminer)
