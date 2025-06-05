Headlines, June 5

Where Transit is Bouncing Back ( Bloomberg

Will Transbay Always be Just an Expensive Bus Stop? ( SFChron

SFExaminer) More on Trump's Illegal Attempt to Claw Back Funding for HSR ( SFChron

Global Warming is Actually Making San Francisco Summers Hot ( SFGate

KQED) Senate Passes Latest Transit Density Bill ( MercNews

Office-to-Housing Conversion Tax Break Moves Forward ( SFExaminer

Mayor Wants to End Free Car Storage in Golden Gate Park ( SFChron

More on Grumps Behind Engardio Recall ( SFExaminer

SFExaminer) Community Groups in Trouble with Unwinding of Parks Alliance ( SFChron

Fairfax to Update its Multimodal Plan ( MarinIJ

Tallest Building Yet to Rise in Berkeley ( Berkeleyside

Commentary: How to Bring Back S.F. Centre Mall ( SFChron

