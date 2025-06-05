Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 5

8:07 AM PDT on June 5, 2025

  • Where Transit is Bouncing Back (Bloomberg)
  • Will Transbay Always be Just an Expensive Bus Stop? (SFChron)
  • More on Trump's Illegal Attempt to Claw Back Funding for HSR (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Global Warming is Actually Making San Francisco Summers Hot (SFGate)
  • Senate Passes Latest Transit Density Bill (MercNews, KQED)
  • Office-to-Housing Conversion Tax Break Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
  • Mayor Wants to End Free Car Storage in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)
  • More on Grumps Behind Engardio Recall (SFExaminer)
  • Community Groups in Trouble with Unwinding of Parks Alliance (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Fairfax to Update its Multimodal Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Tallest Building Yet to Rise in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: How to Bring Back S.F. Centre Mall (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

