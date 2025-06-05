Headlines, June 5

- Where Transit is Bouncing Back (Bloomberg)
- Will Transbay Always be Just an Expensive Bus Stop? (SFChron)
- More on Trump's Illegal Attempt to Claw Back Funding for HSR (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Global Warming is Actually Making San Francisco Summers Hot (SFGate)
- Senate Passes Latest Transit Density Bill (MercNews, KQED)
- Office-to-Housing Conversion Tax Break Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
- Mayor Wants to End Free Car Storage in Golden Gate Park (SFChron)
- More on Grumps Behind Engardio Recall (SFExaminer)
- Community Groups in Trouble with Unwinding of Parks Alliance (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Fairfax to Update its Multimodal Plan (MarinIJ)
- Tallest Building Yet to Rise in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: How to Bring Back S.F. Centre Mall (SFChron)
