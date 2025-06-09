Headlines, June 9

- Speed Cameras are Still Just Issuing Warnings (SFChron, NBCBayAreal)
- Protesters Take to Downtown San Francisco Streets to Protest ICE Raids (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Barbara Lee Inaugurated Oakland Mayor (SFChron)
- Peninsula Leaders Weight Local vs. Regional Transit Measures (DailyJournal)
- San Mateo Transportation Agency Expects Budget Surplus? (DailyJournal)
- SFMTA to Charge Fee for Mobile Parking Payment (SFExaminer)
- New Tenant for Uber's Downtown Headquarters (SFStandard)
- New Chapter in San Francisco's Housing War (SFStandard)
- Vaillancourt Fountain to be Fenced Off (SFChron)
- Duffy Rolling Back Fuel Economy Standards (SFGate)
- Bike-Powered Bagel Baker Getting a Store in Noe (SFChron)
- Letters: The Injustice! How Dare the City Charge me to Store my Car (SFChron)
