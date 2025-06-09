Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 9

8:15 AM PDT on June 9, 2025

  • Speed Cameras are Still Just Issuing Warnings (SFChron, NBCBayAreal)
  • Protesters Take to Downtown San Francisco Streets to Protest ICE Raids (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Barbara Lee Inaugurated Oakland Mayor (SFChron)
  • Peninsula Leaders Weight Local vs. Regional Transit Measures (DailyJournal)
  • San Mateo Transportation Agency Expects Budget Surplus? (DailyJournal)
  • SFMTA to Charge Fee for Mobile Parking Payment (SFExaminer)
  • New Tenant for Uber's Downtown Headquarters (SFStandard)
  • New Chapter in San Francisco's Housing War (SFStandard)
  • Vaillancourt Fountain to be Fenced Off (SFChron)
  • Duffy Rolling Back Fuel Economy Standards (SFGate)
  • Bike-Powered Bagel Baker Getting a Store in Noe (SFChron)
  • Letters: The Injustice! How Dare the City Charge me to Store my Car (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

