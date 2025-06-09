Headlines, June 9

NBCBayAreal) Speed Cameras are Still Just Issuing Warnings ( SFChron

SFStandard) Protesters Take to Downtown San Francisco Streets to Protest ICE Raids ( SFChron

Barbara Lee Inaugurated Oakland Mayor ( SFChron

Peninsula Leaders Weight Local vs. Regional Transit Measures ( DailyJournal

San Mateo Transportation Agency Expects Budget Surplus? ( DailyJournal

SFMTA to Charge Fee for Mobile Parking Payment ( SFExaminer

New Tenant for Uber's Downtown Headquarters ( SFStandard

New Chapter in San Francisco's Housing War ( SFStandard

Vaillancourt Fountain to be Fenced Off ( SFChron

Duffy Rolling Back Fuel Economy Standards ( SFGate

Bike-Powered Bagel Baker Getting a Store in Noe ( SFChron

Letters: The Injustice! How Dare the City Charge me to Store my Car ( SFChron

