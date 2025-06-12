Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 12

8:46 AM PDT on June 12, 2025

  • New Leader at SPUR (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Budget, Bay Area Transit Funding, and Other Transit Briefs (RailwayAge)
  • More on SMART Train Windsor Extension (ABC7News)
  • SMART Healdsburg Extension Funding (MarinIJ)
  • Caltrain Employees Who Built Homes in Stations Go to Jail (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Would Speed Cameras Help Stop Reckless Drivers in Construction Zones? (SacBee)
  • Oakland's Budget (Oaklandside)
  • Who Would Replace Engardio? (SFStandard)
  • Aerial Footage of Deadly Chase (Oaklandside)
  • Woes of the Condo Market (SFStandard)
  • Will the Bus Solve Tahoe's Traffic? (SFGate)
  • Giant 'No Kings' Street Protest Planned for Saturday (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Valencia Street

SFMTA Leaves Valencia Bike Lanes Unfinished

The center-running lane is long gone and some finishing touches are coming to the parking-protected section from 15th to 23rd, but the lack of concrete infrastructure remains problematic. And then there's the last four blocks from 23rd to Cesar Chavez, which is still just a striped lane wedged between parked cars and moving traffic.

June 12, 2025
Off Campus: Students Are Boosting Public Transit as Key to Affordability

June 11, 2025
Oakland

Bike East Bay Celebrates Six Protected Bike Lanes in Oakland

Protected bike lanes under construction on 7th/8th, 14th, 20th, Harrison Street, Grand Avenue, and Fruitvale Avenue.

Bike East Bay
June 11, 2025
StreetSmart Episode 8: Greenlining Institute’s Hana Creger

June 11, 2025
Empty Bike and Bus Lanes Are A Feature, Not a Bug

June 11, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 11

June 11, 2025
