Headlines, June 13

- BART Passes Balanced Budget (Hoodline)
- Residents Want Burlingame Broadway Station Open on Weekdays (KPIX)
- More on Illegal Caltrain Station Apartments (MercNews, SFStandard)
- Muni Train Control Upgrades (RailwayNews)
- VTA Eyes Downtown San Jose Office Building (EastBayTimes)
- VTA Looks for Tenants for Office Building? (EastBayTimes)
- San Francisco Tows a Car for Parking on a Walkway (SFChron)
- Petition for Speed Bumps After Driver Kills Oakland Pedestrian (Oaklandside)
- Arrest in San Jose Hit and Run (EastBayTimes)
- Santa Cruz Rail Project Could Reduce Driving Subsidies (SCLocal)
- Morning BART Delays (EastBayTimes, ABC7)
