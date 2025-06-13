Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 13

8:36 AM PDT on June 13, 2025

  • BART Passes Balanced Budget (Hoodline)
  • Residents Want Burlingame Broadway Station Open on Weekdays (KPIX)
  • More on Illegal Caltrain Station Apartments (MercNews, SFStandard)
  • Muni Train Control Upgrades (RailwayNews)
  • VTA Eyes Downtown San Jose Office Building (EastBayTimes)
  • VTA Looks for Tenants for Office Building? (EastBayTimes)
  • San Francisco Tows a Car for Parking on a Walkway (SFChron)
  • Petition for Speed Bumps After Driver Kills Oakland Pedestrian (Oaklandside)
  • Arrest in San Jose Hit and Run (EastBayTimes)
  • Santa Cruz Rail Project Could Reduce Driving Subsidies (SCLocal)
  • Morning BART Delays (EastBayTimes, ABC7)

Valencia Street

SFMTA Leaves Valencia Bike Lanes Unfinished

The center-running lane is long gone and some finishing touches are coming to the parking-protected section from 15th to 23rd, but the lack of concrete infrastructure remains problematic. And then there's the last four blocks from 23rd to Cesar Chavez, which is still just a striped lane wedged between parked cars and moving traffic.

June 12, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 12

June 12, 2025
Oakland

Bike East Bay Celebrates Six Protected Bike Lanes in Oakland

Protected bike lanes under construction on 7th/8th, 14th, 20th, Harrison Street, Grand Avenue, and Fruitvale Avenue.

Bike East Bay
June 11, 2025
