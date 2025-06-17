Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 17

8:33 AM PDT on June 17, 2025

  • BART's New Power Substation (RailwayAge)
  • Train Control Upgrade Project (RailwaySupply)
  • SMART Tax Renewal Campaign (MarinIJ)
  • More on San Antonio Neighbors and their Fight with Oakland to Make Streets Safe (Oaklandside)
  • More on Speed Cameras (CarBuzz)
  • Driver Intentionally Hits Person with SUV in Petaluma (KTVU)
  • More on Last AIDS/Lifecycle Ride (SFStandard)
  • SoMa Getting More 20-Somethings (SFChron)
  • More Allegations of Harassment at SFMTA (MissionLocal)
  • Castro Regaining its Pre-Pandemic Buzz (SFExaminer)
  • Does Anyone Use Berkeley's Video Kiosks? (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: the Joy of Walking Along Corte Madera Creek (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

