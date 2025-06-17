Headlines, June 17

- BART's New Power Substation (RailwayAge)
- Train Control Upgrade Project (RailwaySupply)
- SMART Tax Renewal Campaign (MarinIJ)
- More on San Antonio Neighbors and their Fight with Oakland to Make Streets Safe (Oaklandside)
- More on Speed Cameras (CarBuzz)
- Driver Intentionally Hits Person with SUV in Petaluma (KTVU)
- More on Last AIDS/Lifecycle Ride (SFStandard)
- SoMa Getting More 20-Somethings (SFChron)
- More Allegations of Harassment at SFMTA (MissionLocal)
- Castro Regaining its Pre-Pandemic Buzz (SFExaminer)
- Does Anyone Use Berkeley's Video Kiosks? (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: the Joy of Walking Along Corte Madera Creek (MarinIJ)
