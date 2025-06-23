This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Transit Funding, Telegraph Multimodal

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, June 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday The State of Transit Funding. Join this SPUR panel and learn how California's transit investments compare to other states. Tuesday, June 24, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Telegraph Multimodal Corridor Public Meeting. The project will include separated bike lanes, pedestrian safety improvements, bus boarding islands, and possibly bus-only lanes. This is your opportunity to give feedback. Wednesday, June 25, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link. There's also an online survey.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 27, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Move Bay Area’s East Bay Summit. Explore the connections between climate, health and transportation, and how we all benefit from cleaner air and abundant, accessible, affordable and safe public transportation. Friday, June 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Teamsters Local 853, 7750 Pardee Lane, Oakland.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Sunday SF Bicycle Coalition Contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade. Get ready to pedal through the streets of San Francisco with pride. Sunday, June 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. East Cut, 135 Main Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.