Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: Bicycle Advisory Committee, Transit Funding, Telegraph Multimodal

8:44 AM PDT on June 23, 2025

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, June 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
  • Tuesday The State of Transit Funding. Join this SPUR panel and learn how California's transit investments compare to other states. Tuesday, June 24, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Telegraph Multimodal Corridor Public Meeting. The project will include separated bike lanes, pedestrian safety improvements, bus boarding islands, and possibly bus-only lanes. This is your opportunity to give feedback. Wednesday, June 25, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link. There's also an online survey.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 27, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Friday Move Bay Area’s East Bay Summit. Explore the connections between climate, health and transportation, and how we all benefit from cleaner air and abundant, accessible, affordable and safe public transportation. Friday, June 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Teamsters Local 853, 7750 Pardee Lane, Oakland.
  • Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, June 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
  • Sunday SF Bicycle Coalition Contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade. Get ready to pedal through the streets of San Francisco with pride. Sunday, June 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. East Cut, 135 Main Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Alameda

Alameda Swimming Pool Planners Assume Everyone Drives

Free parking facilities planned, even though the location is right on the cross-Alameda bike trail and adjacent to several bus lines on one of the Bay Area's more walkable merchant streets

Drew Dara-Abrams
June 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 23

June 23, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Are Tesla Robotaxis Safe For U.S. Roads?

June 22, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Report: California Needs A Stable Rail Funding Plan

June 20, 2025
Weekend roundup

Weekend Roundup: Muni Bus Cutbacks, Oakland Speed Cameras…

...and Caltrans to start another round of hearings on removing I-980 through Oakland

June 20, 2025
See all posts