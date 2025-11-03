This Week: Bikes and Burgers, Smart City Cycling, Genentech Tour

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Bikes, Burgers, and Brews. This is a "Grown Folx" organized ride in the East Bay. Tuesday, November 4, Meet: 5:45 p.m. Roll Out: 6 p.m. Ends around 9:45. Starts and ends at El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic. Tuesday, November 4, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Tour of the Genentech Campus. This SPUR tour will look at Genentech’s master plan. Wednesday, November 5, 9:15-11 a.m., 310 DNA Way, South San Francisco. Exact meetup location given on registration.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, November 7, 8-9 a.m. Dolores Park Cafe, 501 Dolores Street, S.F.
- Saturday McBryde Avenue Project Open House. The project will include installation of traffic calming, bicycle lanes, pedestrian ramp facilities, asphalt paving, sidewalk, and signing and striping. Come give your input. Saturday, November 8, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cafe McBryde, 4921 McBryde Avenue, Richmond.
- Saturday On-Bike Practice for Beginning Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for those looking to get more comfortable balancing, pedaling, turning, and shifting gears before they head out onto the streets. Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monroe Elementary School, 260 Madrid Street, S.F.
- Sunday Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Ride. Come celebrate the 6th anniversary of the trail AND protest the decision to close it Mondays-Thursdays. Sunday, November 9, 10 a.m. meet. Richmond BART, 1600 Nevin Plaza, Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.