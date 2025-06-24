Headlines, June 24

- Early Morning SMART Train Suspended Over Noise Complaints (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- More on Construction of Ridiculously Deep BART Extension (ABC7)
- Confusion on Tiburon Blvd. Bike Lanes (MarinIJ)
- The Fallacy of the 85 Percentile Rule (CalBike)
- Another Rule that Stops S.F. Housing (SFChron)
- More on Mayor Lurie's Rezoning Plans (SFExaminer)
- This is what Marin Calls Taking DUIs Seriously? (MarinIJ)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFStandard)
- Pharmacies Leaving San Francisco (SFGate)
- Wildfire Smoke to Bring Red Skies (SFGate)
- Commentary: I Want My Free Car Storage (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Will California Ever Stop Widening Roads? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?