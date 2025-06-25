Headlines, June 25

- SFMTA Ending Residential Traffic Calming Program (SFChron)
- More on Transit Funding Save (SFChron)
- Berkeley on the Dawn of a New Era in Safety? (Berkeleyside)
- Lurie's Housing Plan Set to Go Before Lawmakers (SFExaminer)
- Menlo Park NIMBYs Fight Housing (SFGate)
- Cow Hollow NIMBYs Fight Housing (SFStandard)
- Developer Adding Downtown Office Space? (SFStandard)
- Tesla vs. Waymo in Contest to Add Cars (SFGate)
- Politician Wants New Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- Reviving the Casual Carpool? (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Game for Transit Nerds (SFStandard)
- Commentary: SMART Revenue Decisions to be Made (MarinIJ)
