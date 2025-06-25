Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 25

8:25 AM PDT on June 25, 2025

  • SFMTA Ending Residential Traffic Calming Program (SFChron)
  • More on Transit Funding Save (SFChron)
  • Berkeley on the Dawn of a New Era in Safety? (Berkeleyside)
  • Lurie's Housing Plan Set to Go Before Lawmakers (SFExaminer)
  • Menlo Park NIMBYs Fight Housing (SFGate)
  • Cow Hollow NIMBYs Fight Housing (SFStandard)
  • Developer Adding Downtown Office Space? (SFStandard)
  • Tesla vs. Waymo in Contest to Add Cars (SFGate)
  • Politician Wants New Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Reviving the Casual Carpool? (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Game for Transit Nerds (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: SMART Revenue Decisions to be Made (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Transit

Commentary: Advocates Just Won a Transit Funding Battle They Can’t Afford to Continually Re-Fight

Advocates for safe and livable streets need to focus on fundamental change—and that starts by putting the brakes on highway widening once and for all

June 25, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

New Report Explores The Challenges — and Joys — Of Being Black in Public

June 24, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff

High Speed Rail funding steady, Active Transportation remains diminished

June 24, 2025
bus

SPUR Talk: The State’s Role in Keeping the Bay Area’s Trains and Buses Running

As advocates make progress in Sacramento, this SPUR panels breaks down goals for a more sustainable transportation future

June 24, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 24

June 24, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Which American Cities Are Becoming Bike-Friendly the Fastest?

June 23, 2025
See all posts