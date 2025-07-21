This Week: Urban Planning, Bay Wheels, Summer Brake Party

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Urban Planning Culture. This SPUR panel will explore how arts and culture drive community well-being, social cohesion, and economic development. Tuesday, July 22, 12-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Wednesday, July 23, 5-6 p.m. Anza Branch Public Library, 550 37th Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday Summer Brake Party. Come hang out with your fellow biking community. Bike East Bay will have plenty of snacks and drinks.This is a free, all-ages, kid-friendly event. Thursday, July 24, 5-7:30 p.m. The Backyard at GU Energy Labs, 1609 4th Street, Berkeley.
- Friday Lakeshore Ave Protected Bikeway Groundbreaking. Join Bike East Bay, City of Oakland staff and elected officials, Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, Traffic Violence Rapid Response, and many more community partners to mark the start of construction between E. 18th Street and El Embarcadero. Friday, July 25, 12-1 p.m. Lake Merritt Pergola, El Embarcadero & Lakeshore Ave., Oakland.
- Friday Sunset Dunes Ride. This SPUR/SF Bicycle Coalition ride will start by the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park and take you through the park, along the newly car-free Great Highway, before finishing at Park Chalet. It'll wrap up with drinks and a celebration of car-free spaces. Friday, July 25, 4-6 p.m. Starts at the Conservatory of Flowers, Golden Gate Park, S.F. Register for the ride here.
- Saturday 35th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act. Stop by for fun activities and learn more about accessible transportation. Saturday, July 26, 12-4 p.m. at the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park, S.F.
- Saturday Tour de Bayview. Fat Cake and SFBike are teaming up on a special afternoon ride through the heart of Bayview, where vibrant community, stunning views, and untapped potential come together. Saturday, July 26, 2-4:30 p.m. The 16 mile ride starts at the S.F. Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
