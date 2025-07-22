Headlines, July 22

- Muni's Headways-Based Service (VoiceofSF)
- Muni's Psychedelic Buses (SFChron)
- More on SMART Expansion (CBSLocal)
- Electric Scooter Rider Fatally Strikes Pedestrian (SFChron, KTVU)
- Long Rap Sheet on Driver Accused of Driving into Crowd in L.A. (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland Installs More Plastic (Oaklandside)
- Menlo Park Opposes Development (SFGate)
- When Will Robo-Teslas Operate in San Francisco? (SFExaminer)
- Sculptures in the Transamerica Pyramid Garden (SFStandard)
- Walking 100,000 Steps in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Berkeley Apologizes, Returns Money to Drivers Who Forgot to Pay their Sliver of Cost for Private Car Storage on Public Streets (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Reform Prop. 13, Build More 'Missing Middle' Housing (SFChron)
