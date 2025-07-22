Skip to Content
Headlines, July 22

8:14 AM PDT on July 22, 2025

  • Muni's Headways-Based Service (VoiceofSF)
  • Muni's Psychedelic Buses (SFChron)
  • More on SMART Expansion (CBSLocal)
  • Electric Scooter Rider Fatally Strikes Pedestrian (SFChron, KTVU)
  • Long Rap Sheet on Driver Accused of Driving into Crowd in L.A. (EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Installs More Plastic (Oaklandside)
  • Menlo Park Opposes Development (SFGate)
  • When Will Robo-Teslas Operate in San Francisco? (SFExaminer)
  • Sculptures in the Transamerica Pyramid Garden (SFStandard)
  • Walking 100,000 Steps in San Francisco (SFStandard)
  • Berkeley Apologizes, Returns Money to Drivers Who Forgot to Pay their Sliver of Cost for Private Car Storage on Public Streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Letters: Reform Prop. 13, Build More 'Missing Middle' Housing (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Scooterist Kills Pedestrian on Market Street

Advocates mourn tragedy and remind people of the hierarchy of street users

July 22, 2025
Commentary: It’s Clear We’re Going It Alone on High Speed Rail

July 22, 2025
A Transportation Reform Advocate’s Cheat Sheet to the Next Reauthorization

July 21, 2025
Sunday Streets Returns to San Francisco’s Mission District

A tour of San Francisco's premier open streets event

July 21, 2025
Headlines, July 21

July 21, 2025
