Headlines, July 23

- China Improving HSR While U.S. Kneecaps California Project (InterestingEngineering)
- Now White House Supports High-Speed Rail? (SmartCities)
- More on Pedestrian Killed by Scooter Rider on Market Street (SFGate, SFChron, KQED)
- More on Psychedelic, Grateful Dead Buses (SFist, KQED)
- More on Sunday Streets (MissionLocal)
- Park and Parking Fees Going Up (SFStandard)
- Mayor Lurie's Budget Approved (SFChron)
- Is Another Tech Boom Coming? (SFExaminer)
- Tenderloin Has Most Noise Complaints (SFChron)
- Vaillancourt Fountain to go Bye Bye (ArtNewspaper)
- Commentary: Trump is Flat Out Wrong about HSR (FresnoBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?