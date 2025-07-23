Headlines, July 23

China Improving HSR While U.S. Kneecaps California Project ( InterestingEngineering

Now White House Supports High-Speed Rail? ( SmartCities

SFChron, KQED) More on Pedestrian Killed by Scooter Rider on Market Street ( SFGate

KQED) More on Psychedelic, Grateful Dead Buses ( SFist

More on Sunday Streets ( MissionLocal

Park and Parking Fees Going Up ( SFStandard

Mayor Lurie's Budget Approved ( SFChron

Is Another Tech Boom Coming? ( SFExaminer

Tenderloin Has Most Noise Complaints ( SFChron

Vaillancourt Fountain to go Bye Bye ( ArtNewspaper

Commentary: Trump is Flat Out Wrong about HSR ( FresnoBee

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?