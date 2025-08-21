Skip to Content
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: Los Angeles Gets New Concrete-Barrier-Protection on 3rd Street Bikeway

Now that's a protected bike lane!

8:52 AM PDT on August 21, 2025

New concrete Toronto barriers on 3rd Street in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Downtown L.A.'s 3rd Street bike lanes got a big upgrade recently. The city Department of Transportation (LADOT) installed new concrete barriers near the intersection of 3rd and Main Street.

The new barrier is only about 140 feet long, but it is substantial. So many of the city's protected bike lanes are protected by flimsy plastic bollards. Third Street now has a stretch of "Toronto barriers" also called a Low Wall Concrete Barrier. They are more or less a short version of a Jersey barrier.

LADOT is reportedly pilot testing the new barrier to see how it performs. Where would you like to see these Toronto barriers deployed in Southern California?

New Toronto barriers deployed in downtown L.A.
Third Street bike lanes are now concrete-barrier-protected

