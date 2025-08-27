Headlines, August 27

- BART Crime Down (Oaklandside)
- More on Trump's Assault on HSR (SFChron)
- Protest to Keep Market Street Car Free (KTVU, SFGate, ABC7)
- More Support for Transit Housing Bill (DavisVanguard)
- Transit Career Training in Marin (MarinIJ)
- How Many People Walk the Golden Gate Bridge? (SFGazetteer)
- Truck Driver Kills Cyclist in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- SUV Driver Kills Berkeley Pedestrian (Berkeleyside)
- Consolidating San Francisco's Street Teams (MissionLocal)
- Groups Meet in NIMBY Stronghold to 'Embrace More Density' (MissionLocal)
- Water and Sewer Upgrades on Geary (RichmondReview)
- Dirty Tactics of the Engardio Recall Campaign (SFChron)
