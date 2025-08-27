Headlines, August 27

BART Crime Down ( Oaklandside

More on Trump's Assault on HSR ( SFChron

SFGate, ABC7) Protest to Keep Market Street Car Free ( KTVU

More Support for Transit Housing Bill ( DavisVanguard

Transit Career Training in Marin ( MarinIJ

How Many People Walk the Golden Gate Bridge? ( SFGazetteer

Truck Driver Kills Cyclist in Oakland ( Oaklandside

SUV Driver Kills Berkeley Pedestrian ( Berkeleyside

Consolidating San Francisco's Street Teams ( MissionLocal

Groups Meet in NIMBY Stronghold to 'Embrace More Density' ( MissionLocal

Water and Sewer Upgrades on Geary ( RichmondReview

Dirty Tactics of the Engardio Recall Campaign ( SFChron

