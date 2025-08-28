Headlines, August 28

BART Selling Bonds ( EastBayTimes

San Mateo Eliminating Caltrain Crossings ( DailyJournal

More on Engardio Recall ( SFChron

More on Protest of Car-Free Market Rollback ( LocalNewsMatters

More Waymos on the Street ( SFExaminer

Parking Tickets Issued During Golden Gate Park Concerts ( SFChron

S.F. Tourism Continues to Grow ( SFChron

Housing Development Frozen ( SFStandard

Berkeley Student Housing Project Tops Out ( Berkeleyside

Letters: Housing Near Transit Makes Sense ( SFChron

Commentary: Transit is About the Real Estate, Stupid ( SDUnionTrib

Commentary: In Praise of Foster City? ( SFChron

