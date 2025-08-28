Headlines, August 28

- BART Selling Bonds (EastBayTimes)
- San Mateo Eliminating Caltrain Crossings (DailyJournal)
- More on Engardio Recall (SFChron)
- More on Protest of Car-Free Market Rollback (LocalNewsMatters)
- More Waymos on the Street (SFExaminer)
- Parking Tickets Issued During Golden Gate Park Concerts (SFChron)
- S.F. Tourism Continues to Grow (SFChron)
- Housing Development Frozen (SFStandard)
- Berkeley Student Housing Project Tops Out (Berkeleyside)
- Letters: Housing Near Transit Makes Sense (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit is About the Real Estate, Stupid (SDUnionTrib)
- Commentary: In Praise of Foster City? (SFChron)
